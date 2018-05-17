CRYSTAL BALL Premiers "Curtain Call" Music Video

Swiss melodic metal outfit Crystal Ball have released a video for "Curtain Call", a track from their new album Crystallizer, out now via Massacre Records. Watch below. Order the new album here.

Crystal Ball's new album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann (ex-Accept, ex-U.D.O). The cover artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard, who already designed the album artwork of bands like Jaded Heart, Kreator, and Edguy, among others.

The band comments: "Crystallizer is the full package - it's powerful and full of melodic hooklines and catchy songs!"

Tracklisting:

"Crystallizer"

"Curtain Call"

"Alive For Evermore"

"S.O.S."

"Crazy In The Night"

"Gentleman's Agreement"

"Let Her Go With Love"

"Beauty In The Beast"

"Death On Holy Ground"

"Satisfaction Guaranteed" (Digipak Bonus)

"Exit Wound" (Digipak Bonus)

"Dusty Deadly"

"Symphony Of Life"

"Curtain Call" video:

"Alive For Evermore" video:

"S.O.S." lyric video:

(Photo - Bojan Zupan / MD9 Photography)