CRYSTAL BALL Release "S.O.S." Lyric Video

Swiss melodic metal outfit, Crystal Ball, will release its new album, Crystallizer, on April 27th via Massacre Records.

Now the band presents the first single off the upcoming album in the form of a lyric video, created by Marco Nespoli / Pirate Fox. Watch and listen to "S.O.S." below:

The band comments: "Crystallizer is the full package - it's powerful and full of melodic hooklines and catchy songs!"

Crystal Ball's new album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann (ex-Accept, ex-U.D.O). The cover artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard, who already designed the album artwork of bands like Jaded Heart, Kreator, and Edguy, among others.

Tracklisting:

"Crystallizer"

"Curtain Call"

"Alive For Evermore"

"S.O.S."

"Crazy In The Night"

"Gentleman's Agreement"

"Let Her Go With Love"

"Beauty In The Beast"

"Death On Holy Ground"

"Satisfaction Guaranteed" (Digipak Bonus)

"Exit Wound" (Digipak Bonus)

"Dusty Deadly"

"Symphony Of Life"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo - Bojan Zupan / MD9 Photography)