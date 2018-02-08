CRYSTAL BALL To Release Crystallizer Album In April; First Details Revealed

Swiss melodic metal outfit, Crystal Ball, will release its new album, Crystallizer, on April 27th via Massacre Records.

The band comments: "Crystallizer is the full package - it's powerful and full of melodic hooklines and catchy songs!"

Crystal Ball's new album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann (ex-Accept, ex-U.D.O). The cover artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard, who already designed the album artwork of bands like Jaded Heart, Kreator or Edguy, among others.

The album will additionally be available as a limited edition digipak CD with bonus tracks. More details to follow.

(Photo - Bojan Zupan / MD9 Photography)