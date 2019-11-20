CRYSTAL EYES Issue “Starbourne Traveler” Lyric Video

Swedish heavy metal outfit, Crystal Eyes, have re-signed with Massacre Records, and will release a brand new album this December. The upcoming album, Starbourne Traveler, will be available as CD, limited edition vinyl LP, as well as download and stream. A lyric video for the title track is streaming below.

The band's eigth studio album was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman. The album cover and tracklisting will be revealed soon.

Along with the new album, Crystal Eyes' previous albums, Killer and Chained, will be available again. Starbourne Traveler and the reissues of the two previous albums will be released on December 6.

Tracklisting:

“Gods Of Disorder”

“Side By Side”

“Extreme Paranoia”

“Starbourne Traveler”

“Corridors Of Time”

“Paradise Powerlord”

“Into The Fire”

“In The Empire Of Saints”

“Midnight Radio”

“Rage On The Sea”

"Starbourne Traveler" lyric video:

"Side By Side":

(Photo - Erik Harald)