CRYSTAL LAKE Debuts "Devilcry" Music Video
February 21, 2019, an hour ago
Japan’s Crystal Lake has debuted a music video for their new single, “Devilcry”, featured on their new album, Helix, out now via SharpTone Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Helix"
"Aeon"
"Agony"
"+81"
"Lost In The Forever"
"Outgrow"
"Ritual"
"Hail To The Fire"
"Devilcry"
"Just Confusing"
"Apollo"
"Sanctuary"
"Devilcry" video:
"Lost In Forever" video:
“Aeon” video:
Crystal Lake have joined August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I for their first ever US tour. Remaining dates listed below.
January
24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - Richmond, VA - The National
26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
29 - Destin, FL - Club LA
30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
31 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
February
22 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place
23 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec
25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
26 - Portland, ME - Aura
27 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
March
1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater