CRYSTAL LAKE Debuts "Devilcry" Music Video

Japan’s Crystal Lake has debuted a music video for their new single, “Devilcry”, featured on their new album, Helix, out now via SharpTone Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Helix"

"Aeon"

"Agony"

"+81"

"Lost In The Forever"

"Outgrow"

"Ritual"

"Hail To The Fire"

"Devilcry"

"Just Confusing"

"Apollo"

"Sanctuary"

"Devilcry" video:

"Lost In Forever" video:

“Aeon” video:

Crystal Lake have joined August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I for their first ever US tour. Remaining dates listed below.

January

24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - Richmond, VA - The National

26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

29 - Destin, FL - Club LA

30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

31 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

February

22 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place

23 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

26 - Portland, ME - Aura

27 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

March

1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater