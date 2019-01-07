CRYSTAL LAKE Debuts "Lost In Forever" Music Video

Japan’s Crystal Lake has debuted a music video for their new single, “Lost In Forever”, featured on their upcoming album, Helix, out on February 15th via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Helix"

"Aeon"

"Agony"

"+81"

"Lost In The Forever"

"Outgrow"

"Ritual"

"Hail To The Fire"

"Devilcry"

"Just Confusing"

"Apollo"

"Sanctuary"

"Lost In Forever" video:

“Aeon” video:

Crystal Lake will join August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I for their first ever US tour. Dates listed below. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

January

24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - Richmond, VA - The National

26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

29 - Destin, FL - Club LA

30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

31 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

February

1 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

5 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

12 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

22 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place

23 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

26 - Portland, ME - Aura

27 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

March

1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater