CRYSTAL LAKE Debuts "Lost In Forever" Music Video
January 7, 2019, an hour ago
Japan’s Crystal Lake has debuted a music video for their new single, “Lost In Forever”, featured on their upcoming album, Helix, out on February 15th via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Helix"
"Aeon"
"Agony"
"+81"
"Lost In The Forever"
"Outgrow"
"Ritual"
"Hail To The Fire"
"Devilcry"
"Just Confusing"
"Apollo"
"Sanctuary"
"Lost In Forever" video:
“Aeon” video:
Crystal Lake will join August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I for their first ever US tour. Dates listed below. Tickets on sale now.
Tour dates:
January
24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - Richmond, VA - The National
26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
29 - Destin, FL - Club LA
30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
31 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
February
1 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
4 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
5 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
9 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
12 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
22 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place
23 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec
25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
26 - Portland, ME - Aura
27 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
March
1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater