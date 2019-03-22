CRYSTAL LAKE Release “Hail To The Fire” Video

Japanese metal band Crystal Lake has released an explosive new video for their latest single, “Hail To The Fire,” today. The song is featured on the band’s newly released album, Helix, that’s available everywhere now from SharpTone Records.

Crystal Lake are on track to becoming Japan’s biggest metal breakout act in years. With the release of Helix, the band has become a global phenomenon, infiltrating the ears and hearts of metal and heavy rock fans while confirming their place among the genres’ most talented acts.

Crystal Lake just wrapped their first ever U.S. tour with August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I.

"Devilcry" video:

"Lost In Forever" video:

“Aeon” video: