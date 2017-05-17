CRYSTAL TEARS – ALICE COOPER Guitarist Ryan Roxie To Guest On New Album

Crystal Tears have tapped Ryan Roxie to guest on their new album due to later this year. While on a tour break, Alice Cooper, Gibson artist visited Greece for a guest solo on the new Crystal Tears album and an exclusive acoustic show.

Drummer Chrisafis Tantanozis comments: "Well... Ryan guests on Crystal Tears' album and Crystal Tears guested on his exclusive acoustic show in Thessaloniki... ha! And that WAS a blast! I can't wait until the album is out, Ryan is original and the best-est rockstar buddy someone could ever meet, jam & record with."

But Crystal Tears didn't stop there, they decided to go Asia as well! The band has tapped Filipino shredder and Legator artist Fidel De Jesus (Xeno Devata Project) and Indonesian guitar mastermind Karis (Deadsquad, Republik Gitar Management).

Chrisafis: "I've been lately digging Asian scene and there are some of the greatest talents out there indeed, combined with great working ethos and genuine personalities. Really wanted to get more connected with these beautiful people in music and mind, I'm so happy and proud about these two collaborations."