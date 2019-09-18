CRYSTAL TEARS Announce New Vocalist ANTONY HÄMÄLÄINEN

While discreetly working on new anthems for their next instalment, Crystal Tears has been searching for a new singer and are pleased to announce their new full-time member, Antony Hämäläinen (Armageddon, Nightrage).

Crystal Tears posted following message: "Hello Crystal Tears family and friends. Overjoyed, we've got some exciting news to announce! We would kindly like to welcome the new full-time singer of Crystal Tears, Antony Hämäläinen! His crashing vocals an inspiration to us all, his wonderful character a perfect match for everyone. We have some really hot news to share very soon - stoked & surprised in a great way and yup... we have plans to release some new music as well - more on that later! You will be hearing from us again really soon - love ya all!" - Crystal Tears

Chrisafis Tantanozis (drums) adds: "We've always sailed this ship of metal and this time things seem to be shaping up for an absolute metal mayhem. Antony can deliver melodies from hell with balls and attitude. The band is stronger than ever, it just feels... right!".

Antony states: "Today I am pleased to announce that I have joined my close friends in Crystal Tears as their new vocalist! Together with Nightrage, this will be the second band I will be joining from the beautiful city of Thessaloniki and it is my honour. We’re excited to share new music with you and live shows! See you out there soon!"