CRYSTAL TEARS Sign To Pride & Joy Music; Decadence Deluxe Album Out In May

Power metal band Crystal Tears is the latest addition to Pride & Joy Music’s roster. The Greek band’s new album Decadence Deluxe will be released on May 18th.

"The world's a stage, we plug and play"! With a steady evolution from the band's first demos to its latest instalments, Crystal Tears have managed to leave their mark as one of the most qualitative heavy metal acts, proven to be a persistent, innovative and unstoppable force. Their previous testimony Hellmade, with music videos involving Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses, Sons Of Apollo) & actors Lew Temple (of The Walking Dead fame) & Lou Taylor Pucci (Evil Dead) - initiated their first European tour (with Mystic Prophecy), followed by their own headline Greek tour & a few more extended shows with Firewind/ ex-Ozzy Osbourne's Gus G.

Having gained a formidable reputation for delivering the goods on stage and via their honest and sing-along anthems, Crystal Tears strike back with the new album Decadence Deluxe. With producer R. D. Liapakis (Mystic Prophecy, Devil's Train, Suicidal Angels) on the front again, the quintet delivers high quality heavy metal dedicating heart and soul, managing to sound constantly inspired and fresh. Crystal Tears have always been original. And this unique blend of dynamics in aggressiveness and harmony has been introducing them continually to new audiences all over the world.

The artwork for Decadence Deluxe was designed by Caio Caldas (Dragonforce) and guest musicians include Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper, Slash's Snakepit), Karis Charisma (Deadsquad), Julien Nutz Deyres (Gorod) and Fidel De Jesus (Xeno Devata Project).