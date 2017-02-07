CRYSTAL VIPER Debut “When The Sun Goes Down” Music Video

Polish metallers Crystal Viper are returning after a four year absence, with a brand new concept album entitled Queen Of The Witches, which will be released on February 17th via AFM Records. A new video for the track “When The Sun Goes Down” can be found below.

Queen Of The Witches features three special guests: Manowar co-founder and guitar hero Ross The Boss, and Jeff Dunn (aka Mantas) of Venom / Venom Inc. will appear with guitar solos on two of the songs. One of the songs will feature a duet from Marta Gabriel and Steve Bettney, vocalist of the NWOBHM cult heroes Saracen.

Queen Of The Witches will be available as limited edition vinyl LP (first pressing: 500 copies on white vinyl, gatefold cover), CD, and digital download. The LP and CD versions will include different bonus tracks. The album can be already pre-ordered here.

The album was produced by Bart Gabriel (Cirith Ungol, Mythra, Sacred Steel), and engineered and mixed by Mariusz Pietka (Jack Starr's Burning Starr, Lonewolf, Mortician). The album's cover artwork was created by the legendary German artist, Andreas Marschall (Running Wild, Blind Guardian, Obituary).

The LP and CD versions will include different bonus tracks: the CD version will include cover version of the Grim Reaper classic "See You In Hell", while the vinyl LP will include cover of the Exciter classic "Long Live The Loud".

Tracklisting:

“The Witch Is Back”

“I Fear No Evil”

“When The Sun Goes Down”

“Trapped Behind”

“Do Or Die”

“Burn My Fire Burn”

“Flames And Blood”

“We Will Make It Last Forever”

“Rise Of The Witch Queen”

“See You In Hell” (Grim Reaper cover, CD bonus track)

“Long Live The Loud” (Exciter cover, LP bonus track)

“When The Sun Goes Down” video:

“The Witch Is Back” video: