CRYSTAL VIPER Release "Still Alive" Lockdown Video

Polish female-fronted heavy metal act, Crystal Viper, have released a special lockdown version of "Still Alive", the single taken from their last studio album, Tales Of Fire And Ice.

"All our recent live shows got canceled or moved to 2021, so we decided to work on new music, and to give our fans something extra in the meantime", says Crystal Viper frontwoman Marta Gabriel. "All the tracks were recorded live at our homes. It's also worth mentioning that it's the very first Crystal Viper recording with 3 guitarists," she adds.