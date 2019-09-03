CRYSTAL VIPER To Release Tales Of Fire And Ice Album In November; Details Revealed

AFM Records will release the new Crystal Viper album, Tales Of Fire And Ice, on November 22. The female fronted heavy metal act from Poland was founded by singer, guitarist and composer, Marta Gabriel.

While the band is often labeled as a new wave of traditional heavy metal act, their new album presents a bit of a different approach. New songs are heavier, more intense, but first of all: more melodic.

The album will be available as a CD, limited edition vinyl LP and digital download, the cover photo was taken by the famous Belgian photographer Tim Tronckoe, known for his cooperation with acts such as Nightwish, Delain and Epica.

CD and digital version of the album will include a bonus track in the shape of a Dokken cover, "Dream Warriors" (originally recorded for the A Nightmare On Elm Street 3 movie), while the vinyl LP version will include Crystal Viper's rendition of the I-Ten song "Alone", mainly known as the power ballad recorded by Heart.

Tracklisting:

Prelude

"Still Alive"

"Crystal Sphere"

"Bright Lights"

"Neverending Fire"

Interlude

"Under Ice"

"One Question"

"Tomorrow Never Comes (Dyatlov Pass)"

"Tears Of Arizona"

"Dream Warriors" (CD bonus track)

"Alone" (LP bonus track)

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)