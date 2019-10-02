CULT OF LUNA Announce North American Tour With EMMA RUTH RUNDLE, INTRONAUT

After recently releasing their new album, A Dawn To Fear, Cult Of Luna now announce their return to the US and Canada, with a North American headlining tour set for February/March 2020. Emma Ruth Rundle and Intronaut will join this bill as support. See below for all dates.

February

25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

March

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2 - Montreal, QC - Corona

3 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

4 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre *

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Blackberry**

* - no Intronaut

** - Cult of Luna only

Cult Of Luna's A Dawn To Fear - the band's first material under their sole name since 2013's Vertikal 1&2 - can be ordered at MetalBlade.com

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Man”

“Lay Your Head To Rest”

“A Dawn To Fear”

“Nightwalkers”

“Lights On The Hill”

“We Feel The End”

“Inland Rain”

“The Fall”

Album stream:

“Lay Your Head To Rest” video:

“The Silent Man” video:

(Photo - Silvia Grav)