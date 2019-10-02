CULT OF LUNA Announce North American Tour With EMMA RUTH RUNDLE, INTRONAUT

October 2, 2019, 28 minutes ago

After recently releasing their new album, A Dawn To Fear, Cult Of Luna now announce their return to the US and Canada, with a North American headlining tour set for February/March 2020. Emma Ruth Rundle and Intronaut will join this bill as support. See below for all dates.

February
25 - Dallas, TX - Trees
26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

March
1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
2 - Montreal, QC - Corona
3 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
4 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre *
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Blackberry**

* - no Intronaut
** - Cult of Luna only

Cult Of Luna's A Dawn To Fear - the band's first material under their sole name since 2013's Vertikal 1&2 - can be ordered at MetalBlade.com

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Man”
“Lay Your Head To Rest”
“A Dawn To Fear”
“Nightwalkers”
“Lights On The Hill”
“We Feel The End”
“Inland Rain”
“The Fall”

Album stream:

“Lay Your Head To Rest” video:

“The Silent Man” video:

(Photo - Silvia Grav)



