CULT OF LUNA & JULIE CHRISTMAS Announce North American Dates

Following the success of European performances last year, Cult Of Luna today announces performances for North American fans. Set to kick off at Psycho Last Vegas on August 20th, the shows will feature the band performing their 2016 album Mariner in its entirety. Vocalist Julie Christmas will join the band for the dates.

Christmas says of the announcement, “We never thought Mariner was going to be played live. After seeing so many far-travelling US brothers and sisters at shows across Europe, we are excited to have a chance to roar in America. We don't care about your color, who you snuggle with, or what you have in your back pocket. I guess what I'm trying to say is Dear America, we are coming. Be there, or we'll kill you."

Tickets are on sale now via appropriate agencies and box offices.

Dates include:

August

20 - Psycho Las Vegas (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

22 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

23 - Corona - Montrea,l QC

24 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

25 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY