CULT OF LUNA & JULIE CHRISTMAS Streaming Mariner Documentary (Short Version)

Cult Of Luna have released their short documentary, Mariner. The collaborative masterpiece done with vocalist Julie Christmas was documented and shot across Europe during their tour in November 2016.

Cult Of Luna and Julie Christmas will release a live LP of Mariner, recorded live at De Kreun, Belgium in November 2016, and the long version of the documentary in April next year. The last time Cult Of Luna will perform their collaborative album Mariner with Julie Christmas live will be at Roadburn Festival 2018.