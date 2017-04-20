CULT OF LUNA Launch New Teaser Video For Years In A Day Live Release

Cult Of Luna have released a new teaser video for their upcoming CD/DVD package of live recordings, entitled Years In A Day, and due for release tomorrow, April 21st.

The band states: “A few years ago we took the decision to keep touring to a minimum. The sole reason was to prevent us from burning out, to keep the flame and the passion burning. But the experiences on the road that we've shared for almost 20 years has been life changing for all of us. It has boned us together like brothers and we have been given the privilege to interact with incredible people all around the globe. So we thought it was time to release a special object related to the live aspect of Cult Of Luna and how we have progressed since the release of Fire Was Born eight years ago.”

Years In A Day will contain:

• A 2-hour DVD captured in Paris last year at La Gaîté Lyrique

• 2 live CD set from Roadburn Festival 2013 and 2016

• A 20-page booklet

• Download-code for HD video of the entire Paris show + audio files

• All combined in a stunning 10-inch vinyl sized trifold package

• Strictly limited to 7,000 copies only

Pre-orders at cultofluna.com.

Tracklisting:

DVD: Live at La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris

“The Sweep”

“Light Chaser”

“Owlwood”

“Echoes”

“I: The Weapon”

“Waiting For You”

“Marching To The Heartbeats”

“Finland”

“Back To Chapel Town”

“And With Her Came The Birds”

“Thirtyfour”

“Dim”

“Dark City Dead Man”

CD: Live At Roatburn 2013

“The One”

“I: The Weapon”

“Ghost Trail”

“Finland”

“Vicarious Redemption”

“Owlwood”

“In Awe Of”

CD: Somewhere Along The Highway Live At Roadburn 2016

“Marching To The Heartbeats”

“Finland”

“Back To Chapel Town”

“And With Her Came The Birds”

“Thirtyfour”

“Dim”

“Dark City Dead Man”

“Owlwood”:

“The Sweep” / “Light Chaser”:

Trailer: