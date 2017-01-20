CULT OF LUNA Release Video Trailer For Upcoming Years In A Day Release

Cult Of Luna has released a video trailer for their ucpcoming CD/DVD package of live recordings, entitled Years In A Day. Watch the trailer below.

The band states: “A few years ago we took the decision to keep touring to a minimum. The sole reason was to prevent us from burning out, to keep the flame and the passion burning. But the experiences on the road that we've shared for almost 20 years has been life changing for all of us. It has boned us together like brothers and we have been given the privilege to interact with incredible people all around the globe. So we thought it was time to release a special object related to the live aspect of Cult Of Luna and how we have progressed since the release of Fire Was Born eight years ago.”

Years In A Day will contain:

- 2 hour DVD captured in Paris last year at La Gaîté Lyrique

- 2 live CDs from Roadburn Festival 2013 and 2016

- Hi-res digital audio from Paris

The release will be coming in a collector 10” vinyl digipack only on sale at the band’s website and strictly limited to 7,000 copies.

Pre-orders at cultofluna.com.