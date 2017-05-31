CULT OF LUNA Streaming “Echoes” Video From Years In A Day Live Release

Cult Of Luna have released a video for “Echoes”, from their new CD/DVD package of live recordings, entitled Years In A Day (out now).

Years In A Day contains:

• A 2-hour DVD captured in Paris last year at La Gaîté Lyrique

• 2 live CD set from Roadburn Festival 2013 and 2016

• A 20-page booklet

• Download-code for HD video of the entire Paris show + audio files

• All combined in a stunning 10-inch vinyl sized trifold package

• Strictly limited to 7,000 copies only

Order at cultofluna.com.

Tracklisting:

DVD: Live at La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris

“The Sweep”

“Light Chaser”

“Owlwood”

“Echoes”

“I: The Weapon”

“Waiting For You”

“Marching To The Heartbeats”

“Finland”

“Back To Chapel Town”

“And With Her Came The Birds”

“Thirtyfour”

“Dim”

“Dark City Dead Man”

CD: Live At Roatburn 2013

“The One”

“I: The Weapon”

“Ghost Trail”

“Finland”

“Vicarious Redemption”

“Owlwood”

“In Awe Of”

CD: Somewhere Along The Highway Live At Roadburn 2016

“Marching To The Heartbeats”

“Finland”

“Back To Chapel Town”

“And With Her Came The Birds”

“Thirtyfour”

“Dim”

“Dark City Dead Man”

“Owlwood”:

“The Sweep” / “Light Chaser”:

Trailer:

Teaser: