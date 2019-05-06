CULT OF LUNA Streaming New Single "The Silent Man"

Cult Of Luna has released a new single, "The Silent Man", the group's first taste of new material under their sole name since Vertikal 1&2 (2013). The track will also appear on Cult Of Luna's new album, which will be released at the dawn of fall.

Listen to "The Silent Man" below, and stay tuned for more details about Cult Of Luna's album.

Recognized for their apocalyptic live performances that unrestrainedly explore the audience's imagination, transposing music-triggered sensations visually, Cult Of Luna will bring their stunning live show to fans across Europe soon - appearing at both festivals this summer, as well as headlining a tour in November/December with A.A Williams.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Silvia Grav)