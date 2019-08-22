CULTED Launch Audio Teaser For Upcoming EP
August 22, 2019, an hour ago
Industrial doom machine, Culted, will be releasing their new EP, Vespertina Synaxis - A Prayer for Union & Emptiness, on August 30, making it the band's debut for Season of Mist. For a sample of what's to come, the band have shared a teaser, which can be found below.
Find pre-orders at this location.
Tracklisting:
“A Prayer For Union”
“Dirt Black Chalice”
“A Prayer For Emptiness”
Teaser:
“Dirt Black Chalice” Part 1:
(Photo - Jeff Byckal)