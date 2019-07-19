CULTED Unveil New EP Details; New Song Streaming

Industrial doom machine Culted will be releasing their new EP, Vespertina Synaxis - A Prayer for Union & Emptiness, on August 30th, making it the band's debut to Season of Mist.

In conjunction with the EP announcement, Culted have shared a clip from their epic first single, “Dirt Black Chalice”, which can be heard below. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“A Prayer For Union”

“Dirt Black Chalice”

“A Prayer For Emptiness”

“Dirt Black Chalice” Part 1: