CULTURAL WARFARE Add Second Guitarist To Lineup

Bay Area band Cultural Warfare has announced the addition of guitarist Shawn Bozarth (Defiance) to the band as their second guitar player. He will make his debut with the band this Saturday, July 29th at Toots Tavern.

Cultural Warfare performed at Cafe Colonial in Sacramento, California on April 29th. Their full 40 minute set is available below courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

Cultural Warfare are a unique combination of traditional metal and aggressive, melodic thrash metal topped by the powerful vocals of Jacques Serrano (Taunted). They recently released a lyrc video for the Future Kill EP’s title track, following up on the popular “Defy The Blade” lyric video that initially caught the M-Theory Audio label’s attention

“We are very excited to release our next video, ‘Future Kill’, from our EP of the same name,” explains drummer Kevin Doughty. “‘Future Kill’ is essentially a spin on a futuristic World War 3. The apocalypse or the almighty Cultural Warfare! Politics, division, false media, and corruption will lead us to this if we do not take a stand. This song is also a precursor to our full-length that we will release by the end of the year. That album will have songs that describe our world in a post-apocalyptic environment and what the human condition will be. It will also show the perseverance of humanity to rebuild the human race. Enjoy the new clip. The Future Kill is upon you!”