CULTURAL WARFARE Signs With M-Theory Audio, New EP Due In January

There’s no denying the impact Bay Area thrash has had on heavy metal. While that recognized glorious time has passed, that doesn’t mean the soil is no longer fertile as the region still produces some of the best talent and Cultural Warfare joins the list of noteworthy artists from the area.

Hailing from Oakland’s East Bay, Cultural Warfare is made up of four seasoned musicians with one common goal, who understand the rich history and lineage that their forefathers built and want to continue that legacy. Recently joined by former Taunted / Annihilation vocalist Jacques Serrano, the band has elevated their potential bringing in a singer of his quality, thereby opening up the ability of the band to cross over and appeal to a wider audience of metalheads, effectively splicing the past with the present to create something that blends aggression with melody perfectly.

M-Theory Audio recognized this immediately when the group debuted a new track, “Defy The Blade”, from the forthcoming Future Kill five-song EP and worked out a deal to assist the band in getting their music heard.

“We are very excited to announce our new partnership between M-Theory Audio / Salem Rose Music and Cultural Warfare,” explains drummer Kevin Doughty. “Marco Barbieri has been an integral part of the metal scene, music business, and community for many years. He has a vast knowledge of this business and specializes in nurturing bands to get the best out of them to achieve their goals. This is exactly what we were looking for, so when Marco heard our song ‘Defy The Blade’ that we put out on YouTube, he reached out to our singer wanting to hear more of our new EP. We were completely blown away by his interest. Once Marco heard the entire EP he offered us a contract under his new label M-Theory Audio. We were beside ourselves to say the least! We believe this is a partnership that will blossom into something very special, and are very much looking forward to working with M-Theory Audio and Marco in the upcoming year 2017.”

Produced by Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Exodus, Testament) at Trident Studios in Martinez, California and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Sepultura, Halford, Faith No More) in Los Angeles, the five songs sound large and impactful capturing Cultural Warfare perfectly.

The awesome cover art, by Stone Design, brings the band’s concept of Future Kill to life tremendously. The EP is set for a January 27th release date on M-Theory Audio, via CD and digital distribution. Pre-order copies now at the M-Theory shop for the special price of $5.