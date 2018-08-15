CULTURAL WARFARE Streaming New Track “Warmageddon”

The Oakland-based thrash quintet Cultural Warfare has unveiled the title track of their debut full-length album, Warmageddon, due September 14th via M-Theory Audio. A lyric video, created by LVMP, can be seen at Bandcamp, while the song is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. In addition, fans who pre-order digital copies of Warmageddon via Amazon, iTunes and Bandcamp will receive the title track – as well as the previously released “Divided We Crawl” – as instant downloads. Physical copies are available for pre-order via M-Theory Audio.

Explains vocalist Jacques Serrano, “'Warmageddon' is loosely related to the song 'Future Kill' off our debut EP. It is a continuation of the demise of human religions, beliefs and overall way of life. Warmageddon is when the Blood Machines begin their brutal takeover of all humanity, erasing all symbols of the human’s way of life. The world is being overwhelmed with technology and machines to where they treat the human race as cattle. Life as we knew it is over, and now humans must hide and hopefully prepare for a rebellion, but it is a time when it seems all that are left are the meek.”

Warmageddon is the follow-up to the Cultural Warfare's 2017 debut EP Future Kill. Recorded at California's Trident Studios with producer Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Exodus) and mastered at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Sepultura, Kreator), Warmageddon is a “look into the future” where a “new world chaos” reigns supreme, according to the band. The album's artwork was designed by Brian Lewis (DevilDriver, Black Label Society).

Guitarist Billy Garoutte details the concept of Warmageddon further: “Decade after decade, humanity has been in constant battle. Now set in a post-apocalyptic time, there is a new form of humanity now known as the blood machines and the eye of the future that live off of what once was. The extinction of mankind has brought forth the Warmageddon and a new world order.”

Cultural Warfare create music that stays true to the classic Bay Area while creating a modern twist in the music to create a melodic, yet aggressive sound. With all five members of the band having long-standing roots in the Bay Area dating back to the golden age of thrash metal, Cultural Warfare understands the rich history and lineage of the classic bands that paved the way for the heavy bands of the modern age. With that said, the group has created a sound of their own while flying the flag for the legendary music that inspired them along the way.

Upon releasing Future Kill last year, the group performed throughout the Western United States alongside the likes of Warbringer, Apothesary, The Agonist, Hatriot and others. Whereas the EP found Kevin Doughty playing drums, Warmageddon sees him join Billy Garouette on guitar to make room for new percussionist Bones Padilla, a former tech for Biohazard.

The Bay Area has a legacy for great music throughout the decades, and the influence of the region’s thrash metal bands on the international scene is unparalleled. With their unique combination of traditional metal and aggressive, melodic thrash, Cultural Warfare furthers the area's legacy and proves that thrash is undoubtedly alive and well.

