CULTUS BLACK, Featuring Former Members of MOTOGRATER, Release Metal Cover Of NIRVANA's “Negative Creep”

Metal band, Cultus Black, has released a new single in the form of an intense re-imagined version of the grunge classic “Negative Creep” by Nirvana. They take a track that was already aggressive and turn the dial all the way up! The band was quoted as saying “There have been lots of Nirvana covers recently, but we felt like we could do it heavier and better.”

Featuring former members of Motograter, Cultus Black is an aggressive hard-hitting band that identifies itself as a cult. Their music is unapologetic and intense, yet it is often marked with mesmerizing melodies that could draw in even the most cynical listener. Cultus Black is also identified by their strange appearance. The frontman who simply calls himself “L” stalks stages in ritualistic body paint as other cult members surround him in masks meant to signify their cult status. The band is currently recording their debut album with producer James Paul Wisner (Underoath, Hands Like Houses, Paramore). The album release date is yet to be announced. The band has shared stages with Static-X and Dope. They were set to tour with Hed PE prior to the Covid 19 outbreak, that tour is still planned to take place at a later date.