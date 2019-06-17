CULTUS PROFANO Launch Music Video For "Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10"

American horde, Cultus Profano, have released a video for "Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10", a track from their first album, Sacramentum Obscurus, available via Debemur Morti Productions. Watch the clip below.

Cultus Profano is a black metal duo founded by Advorsus and Strzyga in 2016. Hailing from Los Angeles, together they conjure a pure form of blasphemy that evokes hatred and darkness. The impious vision of Cultus Profano is to fulfill a sacrilegious oath in the form of unholy compositions.

Sacramentum Obscurus tracklisting:

"Conventus Esbat, Op. 8"

"Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10"

"Ceremony Of The Black Flame, Op. 4"

"Lord Of Ages, Op. 2"

"Ignis Altare, Op. 5"

"An Offering To The Prolific Goat, Op. 7"

"Forging A Covenant, Op. 6"

"Awakening The Strzyga, Op. 1"

"Cultus Profano, Op. 9"

"Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10" video:

"Cultus Profano, Op. 9":