CULTUS PROFANO Streaming New Track "Cultus Profano, Op. 9"

American horde Cultus Profano are unveiling a brand new song taken from their forthcoming first album, Sacramentum Obscurus. Listen to "Cultus Profano, Op. 9" below. Sacramentum Obscurus is scheduled for release on February 23rd via Debemur Morti Productions is available for pre-order here. The sinister artwork was crafted by Altar Of Sorrow.

Sacramentum Obscurus tracklisting:

"Conventus Esbat, Op. 8"

"Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10"

"Ceremony Of The Black Flame, Op. 4"

"Lord Of Ages, Op. 2"

"Ignis Altare, Op. 5"

"An Offering To The Prolific Goat, Op. 7"

"Forging A Covenant, Op. 6"

"Awakening The Strzyga, Op. 1"

"Cultus Profano, Op. 9"

"Cultus Profano, Op. 9":

Sacramentum Obscurus by Cultus Profano

Cultus Profano is a black metal duo founded by Advorsus and Strzyga in 2016. Hailing from Los Angeles, together they conjure a pure form of blasphemy that evokes hatred and darkness. The impious vision of Cultus Profano is to fulfill a sacrilegious oath in the form of unholy compositions.

Sacramentum Obscurus was the first release unleashed upon the masses. The sinful chants and chaotic arrangements have cast a shadow over the Earth. With the aid of Debemur Morti Productions, 2018 will summon Cultus Profano’s debut ritual. It will include nine profane offerings and continue to spread the plague of evil.