CURRENTS Release Video For New Single "Poverty Of Self"
December 2, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Connecticut metal band Currents have released a brand new music video for "Poverty Of Self". The band will release their second studio album in Spring 2020.
Comments vocalist Brian Willie,"'Poverty Of Self' is a stab at predatory enterprises taking advantage of the sick and broken for profit; driving further division in our already fractured world.”
Catch Currents live on stage at the following shows:
December
11 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
12 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk's Place
13 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
14 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
