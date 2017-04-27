CUT UP Release “Behead The Dead” Music Video; Band Confirmed For Summer Breeze Festival
April 27, 2017, an hour ago
Last month, Swedish death metallers Cut Up released their sophomore album, Wherever They May Rot, worldwide via Metal Blade Records. The band have now released a video for the album track “Behead The Dead”.
Guitarist/vocalist Andreas Björnson comments on the video: "The time has come to deliver a new video upon thee and we're going all in on the Deathgrind with "Behead The Dead"! Working once again with our Arvika film crew we have created a suiting old-school VHS-like video for this unrelenting song. The lyrics describe the action plan for a corpse that simply will not rest and fits the music accordingly. Turn the stereo all the way up to eleven and blast shit to bits! Our brand new album, Wherever They May Rot is out NOW worldwide through Metal Blade Records!"
Order the new album, which features artwork by Lukasz Jaszak, at this location.
Wherever They May Rot tracklisting:
“From Ear To Ear”
“Necrophagic Madness”
“Behead The Dead”
“Wherever They May Rot”
“Vermin Funeral”
“By Hatred Bound”
“Psychosurgery”
“In The Aftermath”
“Master Dissector”
“Cranium Crusher”
“Raped By The Blade”
"Vermin Funeral" video:
In other news, Cut Up have been confirmed for this year's edition of the Summer Breeze festival, taking place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany in August.
Tour dates:
April
29 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Destroyer
May
12 - Deinze, Belgium - Muziekcafé Elpee
13 - Veghel, Netherlands - Deathfest II
20 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Steelfest Open Air
July
29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
August
16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival
October
21 - Belusa, Slovakia - Deathfest
Cut Up lineup:
Erik Rundqvist - vocals & bass
Andreas Bjornson - vocals & guitar
Anders Bertilsson - guitar
Tobias Gustafsson - drums