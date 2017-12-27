CUTTHROAT LA Release "Religion Breeds Violence" Music Video; South American Tour Announced

Los Angeles-based band Cutthroat LA - featuring former touring Downset frontman Neil Roemer, brothers Art Banura (drums), Dan Banura (guitar, Murder Deathkill, Donnybrook) and Jesse Gomez (bass) - have released their new video, "Religion Breeds Violence", from their upcoming record produced by Rogelio Lozano (Downset, Powerflo) and Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo).

Inspired by the streets and surrounding political and religious chaos, Cutthroat LA uses a mixture of hardcore, beatdown, 90s hip-hop and thrash metal as a canvas to express their music.

Cutthroat LA begins their South American tour with Brazilian hardcore band Worst on January 25th in Varginha, Brazil. See the tour flyer below for additional dates.