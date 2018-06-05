CUTTHROAT LA Release “We All Bleed The Same” Video
Los Angeles hardcore band Cutthroat LA (featuring former Downset frontman Neil Roemer), released today their new video “We All Bleed The Same” from their upcoming self-titled record produced by Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo).
Cutthroat La announced last month a Summer European Tour which starts early July and they recently returned from a successful tour with Prong and Powerflo.
Inspired by the streets and surrounding political and religious chaos, Cutthroat La uses a mixture of hardcore, beatdown, ‘90s hip-hop and thrash metal as a canvas to express their music.