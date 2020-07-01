CYHRA Announce December 2020 Tour Dates For Japan; Acoustic Show Added

Like everyone else, Swedish melodic metallers Cyhra were forced to postpone their tour of Japan - slated for June - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have checked in with a new update:

"Hello everyone! Thank you for your patience; here is the new schedule for the No Halos In Hell Japan tour!

December

11 - Tokyo - Cyclone

12 - Tokyo - Garret

13 - Tokyo - Garret (acoustic set) NEW SHOW

14 - Nagoya - Huckfinn

15 - Osaka - Varon

All the previous tickets purchased will be valid for the new shows. However, if you can't make it to the new schedule please contact soundworksdirectjapan@gmail.com to know the refund process. It will be possible to ask a refund from the 07/07 until the 07/21. No refund application will be possible after that date. For the extra acoustic show, the sales will start on August 1st

We really need and appreciate your support in these hard times. Thank you!"

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: