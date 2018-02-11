CYHRA Bassist PETER IWERS To Sit Out North American Tour Supporting SABATON And KREATOR
February 11, 2018, 9 hours ago
CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, are gearing up for their first official tour, supporting Sabaton and Kreator in North America. Sadly, bassist Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames) has been forced to bow out of the tour. Watch the video message below.
Tour dates:
February
12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR
13 - Showbox - Seattle, WA
14 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC
16 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB
17 - The Palace - Calgary, AB
19 - Revolution - Boise, ID
21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO
22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO
23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN
24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI
26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL
March
1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON
2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC
3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA
4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY
6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC
9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL
CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.
Letters To Myself tracklisting:
"Karma"
"Heartrage"
"Here to Save You"
"Muted Life"
"Closure"
"Letter to Myself"
"Dark Clarity"
"Holding Your Breath"
"Rescue Ride"
"Black Wings"
"Inside a Lullaby"
"Dead to Me"
"Heartrage" video:
"Letter to Myself”:
"Karma" video:
CyHra are:
Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)
Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)
Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)
Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)
Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)