CYHRA Bassist PETER IWERS To Sit Out North American Tour Supporting SABATON And KREATOR

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, are gearing up for their first official tour, supporting Sabaton and Kreator in North America. Sadly, bassist Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames) has been forced to bow out of the tour. Watch the video message below.

Tour dates:

February

12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

13 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

14 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

16 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

17 - The Palace - Calgary, AB

19 - Revolution - Boise, ID

21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL

CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)