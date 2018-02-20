CYHRA Cancel Boise Show Due To Illness - "Our Aim Is To Make It To Denver On Time"

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, were forced to cancel their February 19th show in Boise, ID supporting Sabaton and Kreator due to illness. They posted the following message explaining the cancellation:

"During the drive from Calgary to Boise on Sunday Feb. 18th the band's bus' heating system broke in the middle of nowhere in Montana. It was around -20 celsius but they made it to Helena, Montana last night completely frozen. They are okay now after a warm night in a hotel but everyone is currently ill, especially their lead vocalist Jake E, whose voice is almost gone."

And the follow-up from the band:

"We're really sorry that we have to cancel the Boise show but we can't risk our health any more by trying to make it to Boise in these extreme winter conditions without any electricity & heat in our bus. Due to Jake's illness and the well being of the rest of the band at the moment we would more than likely not be able to perform at our best this evening. We truly pride ourselves in giving our fans 1000% every show and we are deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight's event. Right now our aim is to make it to Denver in time for the show in Englewood at Gothic Theatre on Feb. 21st. All support and wishes appreciated."

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

February

21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL

11 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)