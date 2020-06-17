CYHRA Drummer ALEX LANDENBURG Posts "Letter To Myself" Hybrid Live / Album Track Playthrough Video

Cyhra drummer Alex Landenburg has checked in with the following update.

"So, here’s one more of these live playthroughs, where I mix an actual live performance with the original album tracks. This time, to achieve something that sounds more like an actual production, I EQed the Zoom audio and added some kick and snare samples with the amazing 'Tracker' function in Toontracks SD3."

Cyhra recently released a 40+ minute "making of" documentary on their new album, No Halos In Hell, which was issued last November. Watch below:

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: