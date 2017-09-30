CYHRA Featuring Former AMARANTHE And IN FLAMES Members Welcome Ex-SHINING Guitarist To The Fold

CyHra, the new band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, are gearing up for the release of their debut album, Letters To Myself. They have checked in with the following update:

"We’re thrilled to inform that Finnish guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) will be joining Cyhra as our fifth member! Euge has already contributed to our forthcoming new album, Letters To Myself, by playing twin guitars and solos, and he’ll be shredding with us live as well. During rehearsals it became obvious that we would need two guitars to reproduce the songs in a live setting so we decided to ask our good friend and amazing guitarist Euge Valovirta to join Cyhra. Euge had already done a killer job on the album and we can’t wait to share the stages of the world with him."

Euge Valovirta comments:

"I feel very honored and excited to be part of this amazing band together with these talented and professional guys and I look forward to kick some serious ass on stage on our upcoming tours. I’d like to welcome all our current and future fans to our shows, it will be ass kicking juicy! Oh, and the album is amazing, too..."

CyHra have released a video for “Karma”, the opening track of the band’s forthcoming debut album, Letters To Myself. The album is available for pre-order here. Watch the new clip below.

Due for release on October 20th via Spinefarm Records, Letters To Myself features plenty of the magic that each member of the band has become known for over the years.

From the blissfully melodic thrust of Strömblad's riffs and hooks, and the soaring, soulful splendor of Jake E.'s unmistakable voice, to the pummeling, groove-driven precision of Peter Ewers, and Alex Landenburg's rhythmic bedrock, every last moment crackles with the excitement of fresh territory, new challenges, and a brand new identity for all involved to embrace.

Formed in 2016 by long-time friends Jake E. and Jesper Strömblad, CyHra are about to light a fire under the contemporary metal scene that promises to blaze for decades to come.

With former In Flames bassist Peter Iwers plus Alex Landenburg (current drummer with power metal titans Luca Turilli's Rhapsody and a former member of thrash legends Annihilator) completing the lineup, the buzz around CyHra has been growing at a rapid rate since the band unveiled their plans earlier this year.

"The excitement that I feel about CyHra is over the top," Jake E. exclaims. "I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it's not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can't wait to show it to the world!"

"For the first time for as long as I can remember, I feel I am a part of something special," adds Strömblad. "This band has helped me regain my true passion for music. I can't wait to share this."

The band plans tour extensively behind its Spinefarm debut. The first show is scheduled for October 27th at Nosturi in Helsinki, Finland.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Letters To Myself"

"Karma" video:

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad(ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)