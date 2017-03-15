CYHRA Featuring Former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE Members Post Short Video From The Studio

Cyhra, the new project featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have posted the short video below from the Gothenburg studio where they are working on their debut album, expected this fall via Spinefarm Records.

The core members, who cut their teeth in two incredibly influential metal bands, recruited other well-respected musicians to complete the lineup and the rhythm section: Drummer Alex Landenburg, known from his work with Rhapsody and Annihilator, as well as bass player Peter Iwers of In Flames and Stoney Mountain. The addition of Landenburg and Iwers helped to fuel the Cyhra songwriting process and to solidify their overall sound.

"The excitement I feel about Cyhra is over the top," Jake E. said. "I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it's not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can't wait to show it to the world!"

Strömblad stated, "For the first time for as long as I can remember, I feel I am a part of something special. This band has helped me regain my true passion for music. I can't wait to share this to the world!"

In a world exclusive, Jake told BraveWords: “I formed Cyhra with a guitar hero of mine, Jesper Strömblad of In Flames," Jake begins. "Peter Iwers (bass) recently left In Flames and is also part of this, and on drums we have Alexander Landenberg from Luca Turilli's Rhapsody. The music is written straight from the heart and it's a lot of fun. It's an amazing feeling but it's also a little bit weird to start over."

"I think I had the idea of starting a new band for a long time," he continues, "but when you're in a band it's like being in a relationship. If it's bad you're thinking 'Things will get better...' but you get to a point where you have to move on. It was the Amaranthe fans that kept me from doing this earlier; playing the shows, meeting the fans afterwards and seeing how happy they are, I had a bad conscience about the situation. There is a sentimental value to it which is what prevented me from leaving earlier because without the fans I'd still be working at a bar. Without the fans I would be nothing."

Cyhra plan to tour the world in support of their Spinefarm debut. Updates to follow.