CYHRA - Festival Shows Announced For Sweden And Finland

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have announced more shows for 2018. Their schedule is now as follows:

February

9 - Where's The Music? - Norrköping, Sweden

March

17 - Huskvarna Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

30 - Clubzal - St. Petersburg, Russia

31 - Zil Arena - Moscow, Russia

June

6-9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

July

20 - John Smith Rock Festival 2018 - Laukaa, Finland

CyHra made their live debut on October 27th at Nostruri in Helsinki, Finland. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

CyHra are streaming “Letter To Myself”, the new single and title track of their debut album, released on October 20th via Spinefarm Records. Listen below.

Letters To Myself features plenty of the magic that each member of the band has become known for over the years. From the blissfully melodic thrust of Strömblad's riffs and hooks, and the soaring, soulful splendor of Jake E.'s unmistakable voice, to the pummeling, groove-driven precision of Peter Ewers, and Alex Landenburg's rhythmic bedrock, every last moment crackles with the excitement of fresh territory, new challenges, and a brand new identity for all involved to embrace.

Formed in 2016 by long-time friends Jake E. and Jesper Strömblad, CyHra are about to light a fire under the contemporary metal scene that promises to blaze for decades to come.

With former In Flames bassist Peter Iwers plus Alex Landenburg (current drummer with power metal titans Luca Turilli's Rhapsody and a former member of thrash legends Annihilator) completing the lineup, the buzz around CyHra has been growing at a rapid rate since the band unveiled their plans earlier this year.

"The excitement that I feel about CyHra is over the top," Jake E. exclaims. "I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it's not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can't wait to show it to the world!"

"For the first time for as long as I can remember, I feel I am a part of something special," adds Strömblad. "This band has helped me regain my true passion for music. I can't wait to share this."

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

The BraveWords album review can be found here.

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad(ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)