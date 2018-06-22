CYHRA Frontman JAKE E Talks Working On New Music, Making Songs "A Little Bit More Live-Friendly" (Video)

Speaking with Yesterdaze News at this year's Sweden Rock festival, CyHra frontman Jake E discussed the band's debut album, Letters To Myself, and their plans for the follow-up. He also discussed the departure of former In Flames bassist Peter Iwers. Check out the interview below.

CyHra have updated their 2018 live schedule. It is now as follows:

July

7 - Sundspärlan - Helsingborg, Sweden

20 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

28 - Qstock Festival - Oulu, Finland

November

23 - Club ZAL Ozhidaniya - Saint Petersburg, Russia

24 - Zil Arena - Moscow, Russia

30 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

December

1 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

Cyhra have dropped the video for "Here To Save You", from their debut album Letters To Myself, out now via Spinefarm Records. The video was filmed during their successful North American tour opening for Sabaton and Kreator this spring.

Vocalist Jake E. (ex-Amaranthe) states, "Releasing 'Here To Save You' as a live video was something that we thought of already after finishing up the song in the demo studio. And as we got the possibility to open up for Sabaton and Kreator a couple of months back, it was a no-brainer to just make sure to put it on film. I love how we were able to capture all the positive response, both within the band but also all the love we got for our newfound fans in the US and Canada. Every time I watch it, I just wanna go back out on the road! I hope you will like it as much as we do!"

Says guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames): "With this video we show that Cyhra is here to stay. I am so proud to show what a blast we have on stage and that Cyhra is an amazing live act. I have never felt this good on stage in my whole career and I can't wait to get back on the road soon!"

Bassist Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames) has decided to step aside from the band due to his commitments with his family and business.

"It's sad to part ways with Peter as a member, but we are still very good friends and will always be. He has our full support in this decision and we wish him nothing else than the best in the future!," said the band.

Cyhra will continue as a four piece but Peter's basslines will still be heard on the coming shows for now. Instead of being on stage, he is being played by "Mr. ASUS" as it has proven to work great, as the "Here to Save You" video showcases.