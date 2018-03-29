CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Posts Playthrough For "Dead To Me" From Debut Album

CyHra guitarist Euge Valovirta has posted another playthrough video for the fans, this time for the song "Dead To Me" from the band's debut album, Letters To Myself.

The clip below - shot by Dennis Henson at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA on March 11th - features CyHra during their last show supporting Sabaton and Kreator. They are joined on stage by Sabaton guitarist Tommy Johansson.

CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)