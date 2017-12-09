CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Posts Playthrough For "Here To Save You" From Debut Album

CyHra, the new band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have released their debut album, Letters To Myself. They recently checked in with the following update:

"We’re thrilled to inform that Finnish guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) will be joining Cyhra as our fifth member! Euge has already contributed to our forthcoming new album, Letters To Myself, by playing twin guitars and solos, and he’ll be shredding with us live as well. During rehearsals it became obvious that we would need two guitars to reproduce the songs in a live setting so we decided to ask our good friend and amazing guitarist Euge Valovirta to join Cyhra. Euge had already done a killer job on the album and we can’t wait to share the stages of the world with him."

Euge Valovirta comments:

"I feel very honored and excited to be part of this amazing band together with these talented and professional guys and I look forward to kick some serious ass on stage on our upcoming tours. I’d like to welcome all our current and future fans to our shows, it will be ass kicking juicy! Oh, and the album is amazing, too..."

Valovirta has posted a playthrough video for the song "Here To Save You". Check it out below.

CyHra made their live debut on October 27th at Nostruri in Helsinki, Finland. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad(ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)