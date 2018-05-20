CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Liquid Lunch" Featuring SHIRAZ LANE Vocalist HANNES KETT

The second single from CyHra guitarist Euge Valovirta’s upcoming solo album, Easy Does It, was released on May 18th. The vocal duties on the first single "Feed The Fire" were handled by rough sounded Nico Hartonen, and now it’s time for some high pitched vocal acrobatics by Shiraz Lane’s Hannes Kett on the song "Liquid Lunch".

"This song is basically my version of the 'turbocharged–boogie–type' of songs that Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and quite a few guitar heroes have done. Because of course every self – respecting guitarist should have one on one’s repertoire. I think the song has a strong '80s vibe, so naturally the vocalist needed to be able to deliver high and loud, and I was very pleased when Hannes was thrilled to be on board when I asked him to sing on the track. And goddamn the young fella really delivers!"

Both Euge and Hannes says that Ben Varon's melody and lyrics are a perfect match with the song's overall vibe.

"He did an awesome job with the lyrics, and I think that similar mishaps have happened to many people. At least to me," Euge admits.

"It was a fun challenge to come up with melodies for an already written song. I think the lyrics aand the melody captures the essence of what this booze–filled song is all about. Euge’s seen his share of the music business so it’s always flattering when someone with such expertise wants to work with you," Hannes continues.

The drum and bass parts are again delivered like there’s no tomorrow by Rainer Tuomikanto and Lauri Hämäläinen, and the song, like the whole album, is played without guitar overdubs like those classic Van Halen and Black Sabbath albums.

"This decision enabled me to play that much more freely and to really go for it, since I didn’t have to worry about double tracking afterwards”, says Euge.

Other vocalists on Easy Does it, due to be released in August, include Niklas Kvarforth (Shining), Tommy Tuovinen (Oceanhoarse, ex-MyGrain), Micko Hell (Denigrate, Gloomy Grim) and Jules Näveri (Profane Omen).

Listen to "Liquid Lunch" now on Spotify. "Feed The Fire" is available here.

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have updated their 2018 live schedule. It is now as follows:

June

3 - Metalfest Open Air - Pilsen, Czech Republic

6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

July

7 - Sundspärlan - Helsingborg, Sweden

20 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

28 - Qstock Festival - Oulu, Finland

November

23 - Club ZAL Ozhidaniya - Saint Petersburg, Russia

24 - Zil Arena - Moscow, Russia

30 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

December

1 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

Cyhra have dropped the video for "Here To Save You", from their debut album Letters To Myself, out now via Spinefarm Records. The video was filmed during their successful North American tour opening for Sabaton and Kreator this spring.

Vocalist Jake E. (ex-Amaranthe) states, "Releasing 'Here To Save You' as a live video was something that we thought of already after finishing up the song in the demo studio. And as we got the possibility to open up for Sabaton and Kreator a couple of months back, it was a no-brainer to just make sure to put it on film. I love how we were able to capture all the positive response, both within the band but also all the love we got for our newfound fans in the US and Canada. Every time I watch it, I just wanna go back out on the road! I hope you will like it as much as we do!"

Says guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames): "With this video we show that Cyhra is here to stay. I am so proud to show what a blast we have on stage and that Cyhra is an amazing live act. I have never felt this good on stage in my whole career and I can't wait to get back on the road soon!"