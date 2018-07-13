CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Triggered Boulevard" Featuring PROFANE OMEN Vocalist JULERI NÄVERI

CyHra guitarist Euge Valovirta's long-awaited Easy Does It solo album will be released on August 24th , and the previously singles "Feed the Fire" (featuring Nico Hartonen) and "Liquid Lunch" (featuring Hannes Kett) are now followed by "Triggered Boulevard" featuring Juleri Näveri (Profane Omen, Spiritraiser) on vocals.

Valovirta: "The song starts with a catchy riff (at least IMO) and continues with more catchy riffs and awesome vocals by Jules. And then there’s the Randy Rhoads / Zakk Wylde-influenced guitar solo which I’m pretty proud of too. I’ve always wanted to write and release this kind of song and I’m glad that I finally did it. The early Zakk Wylde and the whole Randy Rhoads era are my favorites of Ozzy’s career so it’s pretty cool to release a song in the spirit of those eras."

Näveri: "'Triggered Boulevard' is my way of thanking the '80s and '90s hard / glam rock bands for feeding me with influences to throw in the mix for my own musical upbringing. Euge offered me a song I simply couldn’t resist and I went balls screaming deep with it."

The drum and bass parts are again delivered like there’s no tomorrow by Rainer Tuomikanto and Lauri Hämäläinen, the latter being responsible for producing, recording and mixing the album. Svante Forsbäck mastered the whole thing. This song, like the whole album, is played without guitar overdubs like those classic Van Halen and Black Sabbath albums.

"This decision enabled me to play that much more freely and to really go for it, since I didn’t have to worry about double tracking afterwards,” says Valovirta.

Other vocalists on the August released album include Nico Hartonen, Hannes Kett, Jules Näveri, Niklas Kvarforth (Shining), Tommy Tuovinen (Oceanhoarse, ex-MyGrain) and Micko Hell (Denigrate, Gloomy Grim).

Check out "Triggered Boulevard" on Spotify here.

Listen to "Liquid Lunch" now on Spotify. "Feed The Fire" is available here.

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have updated their 2018 live schedule. It is now as follows:

July

20 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

28 - Qstock Festival - Oulu, Finland

November

23 - Club ZAL Ozhidaniya - Saint Petersburg, Russia

24 - Zil Arena - Moscow, Russia

30 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

December

1 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

Cyhra have dropped the video for "Here To Save You", from their debut album Letters To Myself, out now via Spinefarm Records. The video was filmed during their successful North American tour opening for Sabaton and Kreator this spring.

Vocalist Jake E. (ex-Amaranthe) states, "Releasing 'Here To Save You' as a live video was something that we thought of already after finishing up the song in the demo studio. And as we got the possibility to open up for Sabaton and Kreator a couple of months back, it was a no-brainer to just make sure to put it on film. I love how we were able to capture all the positive response, both within the band but also all the love we got for our newfound fans in the US and Canada. Every time I watch it, I just wanna go back out on the road! I hope you will like it as much as we do!"

Says guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames): "With this video we show that Cyhra is here to stay. I am so proud to show what a blast we have on stage and that Cyhra is an amazing live act. I have never felt this good on stage in my whole career and I can't wait to get back on the road soon!"