CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases Solo Single "Feed The Fire"; Solo Album Due In Spring 2018

CyHra guitarist Euge Valovirta will release his first solo album this spring, and the first preview of what's to come has been unveiled. "Feed The Fire" (featuring Nico Hartonen) presents one of the album's many vocalists. In addition to Hartonen (Godsplague, Resolution 13, Drive), Easy Does It features Niklas Kvarforth (Shining), Hannes Kett (Shiraz Lane), Tommy Tuovinen (Oceanhoarse, ex-MyGrain), Micko Hell (Denigrate, Gloomy Grim) and Jules Näveri (Profane Omen).

"'Feed the Fire' could very well be a Godsplague song, so my good friend Nico Hartonen was the obvious choice to sing on it," Euge says of his former Godsplague bandmate. "We put 'Feed The Fire' together using the same methods we've used with Godsplague songs: I sent Nico an instrumental demo with no vocal melodies and just let him run with it. I only asked that the song would somehow be about me, and that the chorus should have a cool catchphrase. And Nico delivered!"

"Me and Euge have known each other forever," says Hartonen. "We've toured together, worked our asses off in the studio together... so it was very easy for me to get to Euge's wavelength. The lyrical themes are very close to those heard on Godsplague songs. Like they say, if it ain't broke... Booze Metal, perkele!"

After playing in such a diverse palette of rock and metal bands as Godsplague, Suburban Tribe, Drive and Shining, Euge is now the lead guitarist of Cyhra, the melodic metal supergroup featuring ex-members of In Flames, HammerFall and Amaranthe.

Easy Does It sees Euge teaming up with drummer Rainer Tuomikanto and bassist Lauri Hämäläinen; the latter is also responsible for producing, recording and mixing the album. The album is mastered by Svante Forsbäck.

"This song – and the rest of the album – was recorded with no guitar overdubs, just like all those classic Van Halen and Black Sabbath records. This decision enabled me to play that much more freely and to really go for it, since I didn't have to worry about double tracking afterwards," says Euge.

Euge has a month-long US tour with Cyhra lined up for February, together with Kreator and Sabaton. Easy Does It will be released before the summer. Expect more previews throughout the spring

Check out "Feed The Fire" on Spotify here.

CyHra, the new band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have confirmed their first-ever tour plans. The band will serve as support for Kreator and Sabaton in North America. CyHra will join the tour on the Portland date. All CyHra dates are below.

"It is a great honor to be invited to join this amazing tour," said Jake E. "I can't wait to play our songs live in North America for the first time supporting Sabaton and Kreator. We are extremely excited and grateful!"

Strömblad echoed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm so stoked to finally take our band and music on the road, and what a perk to share stage with fellow Swedes and two great bands. See you there!!" Guitarist Euge Valovirta furthered, "We're extremely thrilled and honored to share the stage with the two great bands — Sabaton and Kreator. It's our first U.S. tour and our first tour ever, so this is pretty damn awesome!"

Tour dates:

February

12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

13 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

14 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

16 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

17 - The Palace - Calgary, AB

19 - Revolution - Boise, ID

21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL

11 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA