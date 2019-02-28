CYHRA Guitarist JESPER STRÖMBLAD To Sit Out Upcoming Finland Shows; ENGEL Guitarist MARCUS SUNESSON Steps In

CyHra, featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E and former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have checked in with the following update:

"Hello friends! We’ve been so busy finishing our new album, that we thought it would be a good idea to give you all a quick update on the upcoming shows!

Jesper will be taking some time away from touring, and our good friend Marcus Sunesson will be joining us on guitar for the time being. Some of you have seen Marcus perform with us before, and you already know what an absolutely incredible player, and performer he is.

We’re excited to get back out on the road, and to all of you again! And with a bit of luck… we should have some exciting news about our new album very, very soon!"

CyHra has three shows confirmed supporting Battle Beast. Their schedule is as follows.

March

22 - Helsinki Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Logomo - Turku, Finland, Finland

29 - Pakkahuone - Tampere, Finland