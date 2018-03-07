CYHRA - Live Stream Video From Wisconsin Show Posted

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, are currently on the road in North America supporting Sabaton and Kreator. The clip below is the live stream from CyHra's show at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on February 24th. The setlist was as follows:

"Dead to Me"

"Letter to Myself"

"Here to Save You"

"Heartrage"

"Closure"

"Karma"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

March

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL

11 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)