CYHRA Release "No Halos In Hell" Guitar Playthrough Video; New Album Out Now

Cyhra released their sophomore album, No Halos In Hell, today (November 15) via Nuclear Blast. To celebrate the release accordingly, Cyhra show you their new guitar playthrough video for the title track, "No Halos In Hell":

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Cyhra has gone from being reminiscent of the duo's former bands to having a unique identity. In fact, No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box; coming out heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks that stay nailed to the brain for days, achieving maximum impact throughout. Fusing a relentless energy and heaviness the best way possible was Cyhra's main focus this time out. The addition of guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) as a full member has raised the creative process to a level where, according to Jake E, "Everyone is playing to the point of what is best for the song.” No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box: delivering tunes that are both heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks and musical ear-worms.

Produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by the band's very own Jake E, the album is filled with 12 live-oriented songs, ensuring maximum catchiness.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: