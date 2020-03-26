CYHRA Release Official Music Video For "Dreams Gone Wrong"

Back in November, modern melodic metallers, Cyhra, released their No Halos In Hell album. Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

Today, Cyhra present the official video for their song, "Dreams Gone Wrong", which you can find below.

Vocalist Jake E comments: “Sometimes it's interesting to see what happens when you let the unexpected happen. 'Dreams Gone Wrong' was the last song we wrote for our new album No Halos In Hell. We actually wrote it in the studio at the very last moment - when the album was more or less already done. Even though I was really pleased with what we had already recorded, I felt like we needed one more song to really make the album as strong as we all knew it could be. I ran into studio B and came up with the basic song structure. However, Alex was on his way to jump on a European tour with Kamelot, and had just started packing up his drums. So Euge and Jesper quickly teamed up and we got Alex back on the drum kit. Thankfully Jacob coordinated everything! A couple of hours later... and the song was written recorded and produced! The song sticks out lyric-wise as we were short on time, so I was inspired by a documentary I had just seen some months earlier about sleep paralysis. Sometimes the best songs are the easiest to write. Once again we had the opportunity to work with one of my best friends and the one and only Mr Patric Ullaeus for the video! Please enjoy 'Dreams Gone Wrong'.”

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: