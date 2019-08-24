CYHRA Talk Making Of Delayed Second Album - "Writing Songs Has Never Been The Hard Part; It's Worth The Wait" (Video)

CyHra - featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E, former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, ex-Shining guitarist Euge Valovirta, and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenberg - were featured in a live interview with Metal Casino at Sweden Rock 2019. Jake E, Euge and guitarist Marcus Sunesson (Engel) - filling in for Strömblad at the festival - talk about the origin of the band's name, songwriting for CyHra's delayed second album, and the sound of the new record.

Fan-filmed video from CyHra's Sweden Rock 2019 acoustic performance is available below.